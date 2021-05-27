Muhamad Ambrikom Tidar

Kugelmans - Landing Page

Muhamad Ambrikom Tidar
Muhamad Ambrikom Tidar
  • Save
Kugelmans - Landing Page auto layout figma medicine herbal landing page branding design digital agency clean design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Fellas!

This one is Kugelmans Landing Page proposed design. Create with tools Figma Design, with auto layout and responsive design.

Press 'L' if you like it,
Thank you !

Muhamad Ambrikom Tidar
Muhamad Ambrikom Tidar

More by Muhamad Ambrikom Tidar

View profile
    • Like