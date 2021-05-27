S4 is a tech-startup in the AgroTech industry founded in 2015 with the aim of helping farmers to maximize their earnings and reduce risks in an industry where the inclemency of the weather been a constant historically.

We were hired to analyze and rethink the user experience on their current digital product GO, and redesign the way customers engage with their web-app.

_____________________

S4 es una startup tecnológica en la industria AgroTech fundada en 2015 con el objetivo de ayudar a los agricultores a maximizar sus ganancias y reducir los riesgos en una industria donde las inclemencias del tiempo han sido una constante históricamente.

Fuimos contratados para analizar y repensar la experiencia del usuario en su producto digital actual GO y rediseñar la forma en que los clientes interactúan con su aplicación web.