Next in the 90s Nibbles series, E is for Ecto Cooler! I had no idea this juicebox was citrus flavored. What did I think it was...ecto flavored?! No, I’m gonna give my young self more credit than that. Maybe I just didn’t care what it was actually made of. I loved this stuff! I especially enjoyed pretending it was slime. It went well with one of my favorite games: “The floor is slime.” I (t was basically my family's version of “the floor is lava” where you jump around on furniture, trying not to touch the floor, and end up inevitably getting the wind knocked out of you.) Our carpet was lime green in our house, so we adapted for accuracy. I loved all things slime. Gak, Double Dare, You Can't Do That On Television, all of it. Were you wayyy into slime like me?⠀