The Bayland - Retro Font

The Bayland - Retro Font luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Introducing, The Bayland. A retro bold script which will bring you back to 60s feel. This typeface has the extrude version so you can create your retro effect font in ease. This font perfectly made to be applied especially in logo, and the other various formal forms such as invitations, labels, logos, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or any type of advertising purpose.

