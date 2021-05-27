Dropik - Web Dashboard UI UX Project

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Dropik is a pick & drop service and bus management system for schools.
Feature Set:
- Pick & Drop Service
- 360 Vehicle Tracking
- Live Map View
- Registered Drivers and Vehicles
Tools used:
- Adobe XD
- Adobe Spark
- Adobe Photoshop
- Balsamiq Mockups
- Zeplin
This web dashboard is one part of the project; other part is a mobile app. Web dashboard will be used by the school management. Drivers and guardians/parents will use the mobile app.
This project is currently deployed in Pakistan and will be deployed in Ashburn, Virginia in the second phase ,probably by the end of this year.
This is project is designed in Adobe XD from scratch without using any UI Kits.
My Workflow:
- Identify Stakeholders
- User Research
- User Flows
- Information Architecture
- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)
- UI Designing
- Testing & Analysis
- Developer Hand-off
My responsibilities include:
- Information Architecture
- UX Design
- Wireframing in Balsamiq Mockups
- UI Design
- Generate charts and graphs in Adobe Spark
- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)
- Sharing design on Zeplin
- Prototype of the web dashboard was shared on Adobe XD