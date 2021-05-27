Dmitry Khludeev

Repairman 🏃‍♂️

Dmitry Khludeev
Dmitry Khludeev
  • Save
Repairman 🏃‍♂️ design branding repair service orange repairman graphicdesign idea repair figma web webdesign uidesign ux ui interface
Download color palette

Hey everyone!

I like this job because of the first screen, I find it amusing 😁 How does the outcome look to you? Let us know in the comments!

--------------------------------------------------

Take your words back anytime
On palindr.me 😉

Dmitry Khludeev
Dmitry Khludeev

More by Dmitry Khludeev

View profile
    • Like