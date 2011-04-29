Give 150 - Help Preserve our history

I saw this commercial for GIVE150 the other night and decided to do a hand done type piece to promote the site.

Info of GIVE 150:

One hundred and fifty years ago, America was torn apart by Civil War before the union was finally restored in 1865. Today, HISTORY invites all Americans to help preserve Civil War sites and stories through the Give 150™ national campaign.

Give 150™ donations will go directly to the Civil War Trust and the National Park Foundation, both non-profit 501 (c) 3 organizations, to help protect Civil War sites and lands, and support their interpretation. HISTORY will also provide the public with the opportunity to actively give back to your communities through service and preservation projects as part of this initiative.

SITE: http://www.history.com/give150