Nada Mood Redesign Concept

Nada Mood Redesign Concept figma vegan rainbow retro concept art nada moo mockups logos colorful label packaging labels rebranding icecream concept design concept rebrand
A conceptualised rebrand/redesign for my favorite Ice Cream company, Austin based Nada Moo - I was inspired by confetti, early 90's colors and retro ice cream parlour aesthetic to create this mockup design.

