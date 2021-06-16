ColabSpace :: Homepage

Jacob Ziech
Jacob Ziech
Our approach for this homepage was to maximize clarity in the content, allowing the lifestyle photography to illustrate the sense of community that the client was seeking.

We really enjoyed working with the negative space in this layout and the contrast of the yellow over dark backgrounds.

Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram

