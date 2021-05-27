Razvan Barbulescu

Flyer for IT and Investment Courses

Razvan Barbulescu
Razvan Barbulescu
  • Save
Flyer for IT and Investment Courses flyer artwork print design modern programming programming language technology investments courses it flyer design flyer colors layout typography graphicdesign design
Download color palette

Here's a second variation of the flyer made for KCBC.
Our goal with the design was firstly to attract young people to their accredited courses and showing they're approachable and friendly but serious and experienced at the same time.

Razvan Barbulescu
Razvan Barbulescu

More by Razvan Barbulescu

View profile
    • Like