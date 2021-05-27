Yuri Fidélis

Custom Type for Padovan Odonto

Custom Type for Padovan Odonto
An overview of the custom type I designed for the brand identity of Padovan Odonto, a dental practice in Campos do Jordão, Brazil. It's loosely based on the shapes of Nootype's Radikal, the font used for smaller texts for the brand.

Posted on May 27, 2021
