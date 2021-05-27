Gaurav Shriwastava

Landing Page UI - Farmzilla | Start-up

Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava
  • Save
Landing Page UI - Farmzilla | Start-up startup branding landing page design branding adobe xd
Download color palette

This is The Landing Page Design Project Which I have done for one of my India Based Client, This Startup, Farmzilla is based on land renting and organic food supply. I have done this project on Adobe XD and the entire UX Design process has been followed in this UI.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava

More by Gaurav Shriwastava

View profile
    • Like