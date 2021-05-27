I'm Emmanuel

Multipurpose UI Kit for Adobe XD

Multipurpose UI Kit for Adobe XD
BARIUM – Multi-purpose Card-based UI Kit is a huge mobile screens and components with trendy design that you can use for inspiration for your app with super quality design. The kit includes 30 UI mobile screens based and 15 most popular categories.
Each screen is fully customizable, exceptionally easy to use and carefully layered and grouped in Adobe XD. It’s all you need to quickly prototype, design and develops any iOS or Android app for iPhone Xs..

Download: https://1.envato.market/5bkmGD

