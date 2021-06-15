AGS Logistics :: Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
These minimalistic icons for a logistics client struck the right balance between being simple enough to read at small sizes and yet detailed enough to visually illustrate the wide range of topics for which they were needed.
Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram