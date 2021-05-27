Sujontive

WBC monogram logo

Sujontive
Sujontive
  • Save
WBC monogram logo word logo monogram logo wc logo bc logo wb logo wbc logo modern logo luxury logo clothing logo typographic logo logodesign minimal logo fashion logo logo design minimalist logo logo
Download color palette

Minimal monogram logo design for a Fashion & skin care brand located in USA.

If you need a custom logo design for your brand follow that link- www.fiverr.com/sujontive

#logo
#logodesigner
#logoartist
#logoneeded
#needlogo
#boutique
#fashion
#clothing
#newbrand
#branding
#wantlogo
#appreal
#startups
#crownlogo

If need any custom logo, feel free to contact us

Sujontive
Sujontive

More by Sujontive

View profile
    • Like