Ascend Graphic

Project - Kiwi

Ascend Graphic
Ascend Graphic
  • Save
Project - Kiwi minimal logo vector illustrator icon graphic design flat design branding app
Download color palette

Project - Kiwi

Hey guys 👋
What you think about this simple and elegant design ?⠀
Share your thoughts 😀

- Available for New Projects

Email | WhatsApp

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Ascend Graphic
Ascend Graphic

More by Ascend Graphic

View profile
    • Like