Asatira design illustration
This project was inspired by African aesthetic and beauty symbols from hair to facial markings. Bringing culture to design. Designed for The Creatives' Social.

The design was created from a hand-drawn sketch then rendered on Adobe Illustrator to create the final look.

Posted on May 27, 2021
