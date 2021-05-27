Hassan Mujtaba

Translate Voice to Learn Languages - Mobile Application UI UX

Translate Voice to Learn Languages - Mobile Application UI UX
Translate Voice to Learn Languages is a mobile application which lets you learn new languages by verbal practicing.
Phrasebook is a feature which contains multiple type of phrases with multiple translations to teach its end users.

My Workflow:
- Identify Stakeholders
- User Research
- User Flows
- Information Architecture
- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)
- UI Designing
- Testing & Analysis
- Developer Hand-off

This app is designed in Figma from scratch without using any UI Kits.

My role includes:
- User Research
- Information Architecture
- UX Designing
- Wireframes
- UI Designing
- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)

Deliverables:
• 40+ wireframes (low fidelity)
• 20+ screens UI designs
• Mobile App Prototype in Figma
• Source Files
• Color Palette

