Translate Voice to Learn Languages - Mobile Application UI UX

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Translate Voice to Learn Languages is a mobile application which lets you learn new languages by verbal practicing.
Phrasebook is a feature which contains multiple type of phrases with multiple translations to teach its end users.
My Workflow:
- Identify Stakeholders
- User Research
- User Flows
- Information Architecture
- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)
- UI Designing
- Testing & Analysis
- Developer Hand-off
This app is designed in Figma from scratch without using any UI Kits.
My role includes:
- User Research
- Information Architecture
- UX Designing
- Wireframes
- UI Designing
- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)
Deliverables:
• 40+ wireframes (low fidelity)
• 20+ screens UI designs
• Mobile App Prototype in Figma
• Source Files
• Color Palette