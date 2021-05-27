Translate Voice to Learn Languages - Mobile Application UI UX

Translate Voice to Learn Languages is a mobile application which lets you learn new languages by verbal practicing.

Phrasebook is a feature which contains multiple type of phrases with multiple translations to teach its end users.

My Workflow:

- Identify Stakeholders

- User Research

- User Flows

- Information Architecture

- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)

- UI Designing

- Testing & Analysis

- Developer Hand-off

This app is designed in Figma from scratch without using any UI Kits.

My role includes:

- User Research

- Information Architecture

- UX Designing

- Wireframes

- UI Designing

- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)

Deliverables:

• 40+ wireframes (low fidelity)

• 20+ screens UI designs

• Mobile App Prototype in Figma

• Source Files

• Color Palette