Fox in the bush illustration art japanese style

Samurillo Black Tea Illustration Art & Package Design

Black tea japanese brand. Logo, graphic design and illustration arts. Tigers in the pool, bamboo leaves, ancient japanese architecture, jungle. Fox hidden in the bush during rainy day somewhere in tropical forest. Moon, night, dried trees, swamp. Crane catches the frog, crocodiles woke up...

