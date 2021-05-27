Aleksej Osh

Fox in the bush illustration art japanese style

Aleksej Osh
Aleksej Osh
  • Save
Fox in the bush illustration art japanese style eyes pastel line-art badge tea japanese hunting forest tropics rain jungle bushes illustration drawing fox
Download color palette

Samurillo Black Tea Illustration Art & Package Design

Black tea japanese brand. Logo, graphic design and illustration arts. Tigers in the pool, bamboo leaves, ancient japanese architecture, jungle. Fox hidden in the bush during rainy day somewhere in tropical forest. Moon, night, dried trees, swamp. Crane catches the frog, crocodiles woke up...

Check out for more on my profile
https://www.behance.net/aleksejosh

Aleksej Osh
Aleksej Osh

More by Aleksej Osh

View profile
    • Like