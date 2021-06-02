Power 3 :: Homepage Hero

Trending designs to inspire you
Ease of navigation was key for our client in the insurance space, which was why we aimed for simplicity in the hero section for this website. The primary call to action is placed front and center, and we incorporated links to their products for quick access to users who are ready to explore details on those offerings.
Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram