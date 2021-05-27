Olivia Smith

Amos old testament amos church youth group design sermon graphic sermon series procreate church design design illustrator illustration
Part of my MFA thesis: "A Walk with the Prophets: A Woman's Guide to the Old Testament Prophetic Books"

