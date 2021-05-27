Ritika Barua

Painting time for Letter P

Ritika Barua
Ritika Barua
  • Save
Painting time for Letter P lettering art lettering 36daysoftype 36days 36daysoftype08 girl alphabet letter p character cat painting illustration
Download color palette

Letter P for 36 Days of Type

Follow me on Instagram for more!

Come say hi to me at hey.ritikabarua@gmail.com
for business and inquiries :)

Ritika Barua
Ritika Barua

More by Ritika Barua

View profile
    • Like