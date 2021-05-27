Hassan Mujtaba

Partner Directory Management Mobile App

Hassan Mujtaba
Hassan Mujtaba
  • Save
Partner Directory Management Mobile App information architecture ux ui mobile ui design ios design mobile app ios app design app android app design
Download color palette

My Workflow:
- Identify Stakeholders
- User Research
- User Flows
- Information Architecture
- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)
- UI Designing
- Testing & Analysis
- Developer Hand-off

This app is part of a bigger social mobile app.
This mobile app is designed in Sketch App from scratch.

Partner Directory Management App allows you to:
- Add/Remove Partner
- Easy Access Contact features
- Reviews & Ratings of Partners
- Manage Categories of Partners

Note: Partner refers to any service provider of a company e.g Carpenter, Interior Designers etc.

My responsibilities include:
- Information Architecture
- UX Design
- UI Design
- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)

Deliverables:
• Mobile Screens UI designs
• Mobile App Prototype in InVision
• Color Palette

Hassan Mujtaba
Hassan Mujtaba

More by Hassan Mujtaba

View profile
    • Like