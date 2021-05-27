Partner Directory Management Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
My Workflow:
- Identify Stakeholders
- User Research
- User Flows
- Information Architecture
- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)
- UI Designing
- Testing & Analysis
- Developer Hand-off
This app is part of a bigger social mobile app.
This mobile app is designed in Sketch App from scratch.
Partner Directory Management App allows you to:
- Add/Remove Partner
- Easy Access Contact features
- Reviews & Ratings of Partners
- Manage Categories of Partners
Note: Partner refers to any service provider of a company e.g Carpenter, Interior Designers etc.
My responsibilities include:
- Information Architecture
- UX Design
- UI Design
- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)
Deliverables:
• Mobile Screens UI designs
• Mobile App Prototype in InVision
• Color Palette