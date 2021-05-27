Partner Directory Management Mobile App

My Workflow:

- Identify Stakeholders

- User Research

- User Flows

- Information Architecture

- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)

- UI Designing

- Testing & Analysis

- Developer Hand-off

This app is part of a bigger social mobile app.

This mobile app is designed in Sketch App from scratch.

Partner Directory Management App allows you to:

- Add/Remove Partner

- Easy Access Contact features

- Reviews & Ratings of Partners

- Manage Categories of Partners

Note: Partner refers to any service provider of a company e.g Carpenter, Interior Designers etc.

My responsibilities include:

- Information Architecture

- UX Design

- UI Design

- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)

Deliverables:

• Mobile Screens UI designs

• Mobile App Prototype in InVision

• Color Palette