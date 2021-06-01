DS Containers :: Beer Can Label

It always feels like happy hour when we get to work on projects with few creative limitations, such as this beer can prototype designed for a client in the manufacturing space.

We created a fictitious brand that would market each of its products as an adventure, playing into the outdoor theme with a contour line pattern and geographic statistics incorporated into the label. We had fun delving into the concept and thinking of details that would be engaging for the consumer and foster a deeper connection with the product.

—

