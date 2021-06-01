DS Containers :: Beer Can Label

Trending designs to inspire you
It always feels like happy hour when we get to work on projects with few creative limitations, such as this beer can prototype designed for a client in the manufacturing space.
We created a fictitious brand that would market each of its products as an adventure, playing into the outdoor theme with a contour line pattern and geographic statistics incorporated into the label. We had fun delving into the concept and thinking of details that would be engaging for the consumer and foster a deeper connection with the product.
