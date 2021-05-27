Clef DSouza

Domino's Dominos

Clef DSouza
Clef DSouza
  • Save
Domino's Dominos board game blender3d dribbbleweeklywarmup digital design restaurant pizza dominos
Download color palette

While I know this doesn't exactly pertain to this challenge, I thought it's be cool to do this piece since dominos aren't really played the way they are supposed to anymore.

32872f38df2cd3933821bae126947c7d
Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
Clef DSouza
Clef DSouza

More by Clef DSouza

View profile
    • Like