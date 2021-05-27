Lynk-Up - Mobile App UI UX Project

My Workflow:

- Identify Stakeholders

- User Research

- User Flows

- Information Architecture

- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)

- UI Designing

- Testing & Analysis

- Developer Hand-off

Lynk-Up is designed in Figma from scratch.

My responsibilities include:

- Information Architecture

- UX Design

- Wireframing in Balsamiq Mockups

- UI Design

- Generate charts and graphs in Adobe Spark

- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)

Deliverables:

• 40+ wireframes (low fidelity)

• 20+ screens UI designs

• Mobile App Prototype in Figma

• Source Files

• Color Palette