Lynk-Up - Mobile App UI UX Project

My Workflow:
- Identify Stakeholders
- User Research
- User Flows
- Information Architecture
- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)
- UI Designing
- Testing & Analysis
- Developer Hand-off

Lynk-Up is designed in Figma from scratch.

My responsibilities include:
- Information Architecture
- UX Design
- Wireframing in Balsamiq Mockups
- UI Design
- Generate charts and graphs in Adobe Spark
- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)

Deliverables:
• 40+ wireframes (low fidelity)
• 20+ screens UI designs
• Mobile App Prototype in Figma
• Source Files
• Color Palette

