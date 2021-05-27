Imon Hossen

Metail Group logo modern logo typeface abstract logo software logo flat logo minimal logo mg logo m letter logo typography ui illustration colorful logo vector app logo graphic design brand identity branding logo design logo
Hi,
This is my Metail Group logo design
I hope you enjoy my logo design shot.
Thanks.

Let's work together!
Email - imongdbd@gmail.com

