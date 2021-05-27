Social Mobile Application - UI UX Project

My Workflow:

- Identify Stakeholders

- User Research

- User Flows

- Information Architecture

- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)

- UI Designing

- Testing & Analysis

- Developer Hand-off

This social app consists of the following features:

- Newsfeed

- Audio & Video Calls (Individual & Group Calls)

- Group & Individual Chats

- Friend Requests

- Chatbot Support System powered by Google Dialog Flow

- Events Management

- Task Management

- Training Course Management

- Super Admin (Web App)

This mobile app is designed in Sketch App and Figma from scratch without using any UI Kits.

My responsibilities include:

- Information Architecture

- UX Design

- Wireframing in Balsamiq Mockups

- UI Design

- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)

Deliverables:

• 100+ wireframes (low fidelity)

• 100+ screens UI designs (mobile & web)

• Mobile App Prototype in InVision

• Source Files

• Slicing of graphical elements for developer hand-off