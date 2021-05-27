Hassan Mujtaba

Social Mobile Application - UI UX Project

My Workflow:
- Identify Stakeholders
- User Research
- User Flows
- Information Architecture
- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)
- UI Designing
- Testing & Analysis
- Developer Hand-off

This social app consists of the following features:
- Newsfeed
- Audio & Video Calls (Individual & Group Calls)
- Group & Individual Chats
- Friend Requests
- Chatbot Support System powered by Google Dialog Flow
- Events Management
- Task Management
- Training Course Management
- Super Admin (Web App)

This mobile app is designed in Sketch App and Figma from scratch without using any UI Kits.

My responsibilities include:
- Information Architecture
- UX Design
- Wireframing in Balsamiq Mockups
- UI Design
- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)

Deliverables:
• 100+ wireframes (low fidelity)
• 100+ screens UI designs (mobile & web)
• Mobile App Prototype in InVision
• Source Files
• Slicing of graphical elements for developer hand-off

