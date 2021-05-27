Amber Novotny

Memphis Style

Memphis Style printing design indesign illustrator ad design flyer printing memphis style design
This ad was for "Pilobolus" at the Lincoln Center. I used a Memphis inspired design style with a blue and purple color pallette.

