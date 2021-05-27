World Citizen Cloth Donation App

World Citizen is the Official Application for clothes donation for the World Citizen Initiative to help Donors send out donations in the easiest and quickest way.

Before the app was created, a demography of people who are advent donors to charities were interviewed with regards to donating to charity. I was able to collect data of their average donation activities and all their concerns such as, “I find trouble, locating charities”, “How do I get them to recipients?”, “I’m afraid my donations would be used for profit”, etc.

I went ahead to determine who I majorly wanted to help with the product, which is the Donor and how best I can solve their donation problems in the most cost effective and least complex way which brought about the following features:

Option to order a home pick up.

Find nearest drop off center.

Track donated items till they get to recipients.

These features can be better seen in details in their high fidelity prototypes presented in this Brief or in my Pitch Deck linked right here https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1o-a_G9GZ7LyM2H45qXJB44abtytBAASHYbaTTf0m6Vo/edit?usp=sharing

This design project was done as a Trainee in the Zuri Training and Ingressive For Good Partnership program.

Thank you for your time.