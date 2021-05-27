Antika pratama

Login Page Dashboard Coffee Shop

Antika pratama
Antika pratama
  • Save
Login Page Dashboard Coffee Shop pastel colors mint green uidesign ui ux coffeeshop dashboard app login page
Download color palette

Hai Everyone!!

This is my first shot in dribbble.. This is a login page dashboard app Coffee Shop. I created a login page with a simple appearance and soft colors.

Give me feedback for my shot and follow my dribbble account, Thanks all !!

Antika pratama
Antika pratama

More by Antika pratama

View profile
    • Like