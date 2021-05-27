Login Page Dashboard Coffee Shop

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hai Everyone!!
This is my first shot in dribbble.. This is a login page dashboard app Coffee Shop. I created a login page with a simple appearance and soft colors.
Give me feedback for my shot and follow my dribbble account, Thanks all !!