Social Media Bundle For CANVA

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/BJWNjw

Introducing a bundle of 1140 Elegant & Modern Social Media Templates for Canva. This is a collection of 13 different template sets with a wide variety of template types - you'll find templates for marketing, announcements, motivational quotes, moodboards, charts and for much more! All of them are 100% editable in Canva. (Please note that some of the templates are also editable in either Photoshop or Illustrator). Creating valuable and at the same time eye-catching content has never been easier!