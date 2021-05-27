Typography Styles

Now, here are some shots on our design system. Our focus was on making each design element of Humanised super flexible and functional. Today’s shot displays the typography system we designed.

Humanised’s type scale comprises many contrasting styles. They each support the product’s needs plus its content, clearly and efficiently. The type used similarly expresses hierarchy where relevant, our brand, and sets the wider look and feel.

The styles correspond to functional roles, giving us a clear indication of when to use what. This also allows different sizes of text to work together beautifully, whether on desktop or mobile. The typography used guarantees that Humanised is made accessible to viewers with different eyesight levels, using different browsers and a range of mobile devices, so that our design is practical regardless of font size variations.

