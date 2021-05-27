firstsight

Cherie — Beauty Salon WordPress Theme

firstsight
firstsight
  • Save
Cherie — Beauty Salon WordPress Theme elementor woocommerce theme woocommerce hairdresser hair spa nail cosmetic shop beauty salon wordpress theme theme wordpress web ui ux
Download color palette

The Chérie is Beauty, Hair, Nail, Spa Salon & Cosmetic Shop theme for WordPress. It is fully optimized for SEO, 100% Responsive & Retina display ready, has outstanding design. The Chérie WorsPress Theme is perfectly suitable for any kind of beauty salon, beauty school, courses and cosmetic shop. It will ideally work for online services booking, beauty courses sales and promotion.

Preview — https://themeforest.net/item/chrie-beauty-salon-wordpress-theme/28806463

firstsight
firstsight

More by firstsight

View profile
    • Like