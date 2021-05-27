MR. Robin

Brasserie cafe

MR. Robin
MR. Robin
  • Save
Brasserie cafe colorful app vector logo
Download color palette

Lounge Cafe & Brasserie Guth in Germany we want to design an appealing logo that we want to use as corporate identity, logo on the facade, menus, biz cards, website (to be designed)
The name Guth has to be in a different color, so it stands out
We clearly want something different than a traditional lounge bar, it has to be something special, that stands out and appeals to people

The Lounge Cafe & Brasserie Guth is located in a hundreds of years old
and this year's fully renovated Kurhaus building, the traditional shapes and modern atmosphere must come together in the logo design
Then follows the house style and website design

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
MR. Robin
MR. Robin

More by MR. Robin

View profile
    • Like