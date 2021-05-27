Brasserie cafe

Lounge Cafe & Brasserie Guth in Germany we want to design an appealing logo that we want to use as corporate identity, logo on the facade, menus, biz cards, website (to be designed)

The name Guth has to be in a different color, so it stands out

We clearly want something different than a traditional lounge bar, it has to be something special, that stands out and appeals to people

The Lounge Cafe & Brasserie Guth is located in a hundreds of years old

and this year's fully renovated Kurhaus building, the traditional shapes and modern atmosphere must come together in the logo design

Then follows the house style and website design