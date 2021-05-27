Brasserie cafe

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Lounge Cafe & Brasserie Guth in Germany we want to design an appealing logo that we want to use as corporate identity, logo on the facade, menus, biz cards, website (to be designed)
The name Guth has to be in a different color, so it stands out
We clearly want something different than a traditional lounge bar, it has to be something special, that stands out and appeals to people
The Lounge Cafe & Brasserie Guth is located in a hundreds of years old
and this year's fully renovated Kurhaus building, the traditional shapes and modern atmosphere must come together in the logo design
Then follows the house style and website design