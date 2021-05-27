Michael Johnson

Integrity Construction Website Mock Up

Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson
  • Save
Integrity Construction Website Mock Up design web logo branding
Integrity Construction Website Mock Up design web logo branding
Integrity Construction Website Mock Up design web logo branding
Integrity Construction Website Mock Up design web logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Integrity Construction Website Mock-Up.png
  2. Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 2.10.10 PM.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 2.09.23 PM.png
  4. Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 2.09.09 PM.png

This website was designed for a friend's construction business that wanted to gain more name recognition and have a portal for people to find them and get in contact with them about constructing a home. They are a family business and so we felt that the emphasis should be just that, family. They needed some special features such as a gallery for their past work, as well as a separate gallery for homes that are waiting to be sold. The Website also features a pop-up contact form that is quick to access from anywhere on the site.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Johnson

View profile
    • Like