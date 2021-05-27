Integrity Construction Website Mock Up

This website was designed for a friend's construction business that wanted to gain more name recognition and have a portal for people to find them and get in contact with them about constructing a home. They are a family business and so we felt that the emphasis should be just that, family. They needed some special features such as a gallery for their past work, as well as a separate gallery for homes that are waiting to be sold. The Website also features a pop-up contact form that is quick to access from anywhere on the site.