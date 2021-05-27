Aurélien Sesmat

Gamz.net

Aurélien Sesmat
Aurélien Sesmat
  • Save
Gamz.net design logo gaming mahjong reversi chess responsive dashboard uxdesign uidesign webdesign mobile illustration 3d interface ux ui game play
Download color palette

For many month, i've made a branding/ui/3D project ! This is a new plateform to play Chess, Reversi, Naval Battle and more ! : gamz.net !

I've made design system, 3d illustration, interface UX/Ui. More coming soon !

Aurélien Sesmat
Aurélien Sesmat

More by Aurélien Sesmat

View profile
    • Like