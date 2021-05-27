Daily UX Writing Challenge - Day 1

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First upload here! Inspired by Wilbur the pilot dodo from Animal Crossing New Horizons.
I've grown an interest in UX writing so I'm taking part in the Daily UX Writing Challenge. I'm also using this to improve on my visual design skills.
Day 1 Prompt:
Scenario: A traveler is in an airport waiting for the last leg of a flight home when their flight gets abruptly canceled due to bad weather.
Challenge: Write a message from the airline app notifying them of the cancellation and what they need to do next.
Headline: 45 characters
Body: 175 characters max
Button(s): 25 characters max
--------
Feedback is appreciated~ :)