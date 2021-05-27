Daily UX Writing Challenge - Day 1

First upload here! Inspired by Wilbur the pilot dodo from Animal Crossing New Horizons.

I've grown an interest in UX writing so I'm taking part in the Daily UX Writing Challenge. I'm also using this to improve on my visual design skills.

Day 1 Prompt:

Scenario: A traveler is in an airport waiting for the last leg of a flight home when their flight gets abruptly canceled due to bad weather.

Challenge: Write a message from the airline app notifying them of the cancellation and what they need to do next.

Headline: 45 characters

Body: 175 characters max

Button(s): 25 characters max

--------

Feedback is appreciated~ :)