Milan Kovacevic

Hotel Wallace

Milan Kovacevic
Milan Kovacevic
  • Save
Hotel Wallace brand identity logos brandidentity typography modern minimalism graphicdesign monogram logodesign logotype
Download color palette

Updated visual identity for hotel Wallace, luxury brand based in Asia. Their goal with the new logo was to represent a simplified brand identity.

Milan Kovacevic
Milan Kovacevic

More by Milan Kovacevic

View profile
    • Like