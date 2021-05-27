Alex Morris

Starbucks | App Concept

Here is an idea for an updated Starbucks app. I use the app all the time but feel it lacks the same vibe the stores themselves have. I looked to the menus you see when walking in the stores for ideas: lovely big images and a dark theme.

Posted on May 27, 2021
