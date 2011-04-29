donny nguyen

portrait progress...version a

portrait progress...version a drawing illustration portrait
been playing around with this and found a process i think is interesting. not sure if i want a stark background or not but here's the test without one...

Rebound of
more progress
Apr 29, 2011
