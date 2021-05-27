Haley Franker Siska

Poster Design | Modern Farmhouse | Dining Table

I am working on a series of posters that highlight furniture from different interior design styles. These posters call out the style and the furniture piece, as well as showcase an image of the furniture and an individual icon of the furniture piece.

I created all components of the poster in Adobe Illustrator, including typography, image mask, icon design, and other design elements.

