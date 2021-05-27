Frankie J

Aiko | Make Up Brand - Landing Page Concept

Frankie J
Frankie J
  • Save
Aiko | Make Up Brand - Landing Page Concept nails eyeshadow pallette fashion articles see more button shop now skincare catagories hero home page landing page shop shopping products make up
Aiko | Make Up Brand - Landing Page Concept nails eyeshadow pallette fashion articles see more button shop now skincare catagories hero home page landing page shop shopping products make up
Aiko | Make Up Brand - Landing Page Concept nails eyeshadow pallette fashion articles see more button shop now skincare catagories hero home page landing page shop shopping products make up
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png

Make up brand landing page named after one of my favourite artisits. Let me know what you think :)

Frankie J
Frankie J
UI/UX Design and Webflow

More by Frankie J

View profile
    • Like