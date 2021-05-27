Ezeh Chukwuagoziem Emmanuel

Online Donation App

Online Donation App uiux mobile ui app design graphic ux ui flat graphicdesign website design
Here is an Online clothe donation app from Zuri X Ingressive4Good internship program in March 2021. The goal was to develop a digital place where donating old clothes is a cool and trendy experience across Africa, such that anyone, anywhere can donate clothes easily.

Posted on May 27, 2021
