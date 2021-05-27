Veronika Vřešťálová

Wall Street Ape

Veronika Vřešťálová
Veronika Vřešťálová
Hire Me
  • Save
Wall Street Ape sitting finance chart yellow feet hands vivid lineart chair thinking surreal office ape procreate freelance illustrator digitalart illustration
Wall Street Ape sitting finance chart yellow feet hands vivid lineart chair thinking surreal office ape procreate freelance illustrator digitalart illustration
Wall Street Ape sitting finance chart yellow feet hands vivid lineart chair thinking surreal office ape procreate freelance illustrator digitalart illustration
Download color palette
  1. Ape-graph (1).png
  2. Ape-process (1).png
  3. Ape-detail.png

What do you see? An absurd image, or an uncannily relatable one? What does it say about humanity?

Reference: this photograph https://unsplash.com/photos/WCEU0bmQhxw by Chris Unger.

Veronika Vřešťálová
Veronika Vřešťálová
Illustration Design
Hire Me

More by Veronika Vřešťálová

View profile
    • Like