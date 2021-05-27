Kristina

Digital asset management systems (DAM)

Kristina
Kristina
  • Save
Digital asset management systems (DAM) uiux uxdesign uidesign management app dam webapp web userinterface user experience software design interface desktop app ux ui
Download color palette

DAM software allows you to upload, store, organize, manage, share, and track all your digital assets in one place, from one single source.
Instead of sending materials to each other, for example, by mail, everything is stored in a specialized closed file sharing service in instant messengers. All corporate files are stored in one place, everyone can see at what stage of the printing process material's, while everything is automatically entered into accounting and reports.

Kristina
Kristina

More by Kristina

View profile
    • Like