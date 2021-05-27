Richard Carpenter

Nintendo Game Boy - Adobe Illustrator Tutorial

Nintendo Game Boy - Adobe Illustrator Tutorial illustrator gaming games vector artworks vector artwork illustration vector art vector gameboy color gameboy nintendo
The Game Boy Colour was an 8-bit handheld game console developed by Nintendo, its one of the most iconic handheld consoles of all time and definitely worthy of some vector treatment. So sit back and let's create an Nintendo Game Boy Colour from scratch using Adobe Illustrator.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9wGb8eHK7M

