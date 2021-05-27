Imani Davis

Dailyui 010 - Music Player

Imani Davis
Imani Davis
  • Save
Dailyui 010 - Music Player productdesign ui ux visual design modern 010 dailyui dailyuichallenge uxdesign apple watch apple watch design music app
Download color palette

Day 10 of the daily ui challenge.
My first apple watch design.
Feel free to press L if it speaks to you.

Imani Davis
Imani Davis

More by Imani Davis

View profile
    • Like