Aerotech Individual Product Page

As previously mentioned, there’s A LOT of complexity when it comes to their products. Dozens of mechanical and electrical specifications. Detailed ordering information. Dozens of help documents. With an audience predominantly comprised of engineers it was important all of this information was readily available, but we needed to display it in a way that wasn’t overwhelming. Breaking the page into chunks, and organizing the information clearly in tabs helped us accomplish this feat.

View Full Case Study: https://huemor.rocks/case-studies/aerotech

Posted on May 27, 2021
