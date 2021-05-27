Adiella Smith
Aerotech Product Category Page

Each product category page is broken up into two sections, and overview and a product catalog. The overview provides users with the value and capability of the products. It also provides the with an opportunity to highlight new and innovative products. The catalog allows users to sort products in over a dozen different ways in order to quickly find what they’re looking for.

View Full Case Study: https://huemor.rocks/case-studies/aerotech

Posted on May 27, 2021
